Situated in Tskaltubo, 9.2 km from Prometheus Cave and 11 km from White Bridge, Prometheus Apartment offers air conditioning. This apartment features free private parking, a 24-hour front desk and free WiFi.

The apartment has 3 bedrooms, a flat-screen TV with cable channels, an equipped kitchen with a microwave and a fridge, a washing machine, and 1 bathroom with a shower. Towels and bed linen are available in this accommodation.

A bicycle rental service is available at the apartment, while hiking and fishing can be enjoyed nearby.

Colchis Fountain is 11 km from Prometheus Apartment, while Bagrati Cathedral is 12 km from the property. The nearest airport is Kutaisi International, 19 km from the accommodation, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.