Prometheus Apartment

Tskaltubo, Georgia Kostava Street 2, apartment 31
9.4 Excellent 31 Opinions
Check prices »
Check prices and availability
Check our good prices.
Check also on:

Kostava Street 2, apartment 31
Tskaltubo, Georgia

Airports
Tourist attractions
Information

Situated in Tskaltubo, 9.2 km from Prometheus Cave and 11 km from White Bridge, Prometheus Apartment offers air conditioning. This apartment features free private parking, a 24-hour front desk and free WiFi.

The apartment has 3 bedrooms, a flat-screen TV with cable channels, an equipped kitchen with a microwave and a fridge, a washing machine, and 1 bathroom with a shower. Towels and bed linen are available in this accommodation.

A bicycle rental service is available at the apartment, while hiking and fishing can be enjoyed nearby.

Colchis Fountain is 11 km from Prometheus Apartment, while Bagrati Cathedral is 12 km from the property. The nearest airport is Kutaisi International, 19 km from the accommodation, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

  • Parking
  • Free WiFi
  • Air conditioning
Gallery
Prometheus Apartment
Tskaltubo, Georgia Check price and availability
Rooms and availability
Check prices and availability
Check our good prices.
Check also on:
Three-Bedroom Apartment Prometheus Apartment Three-Bedroom Apartment Prometheus Apartment
Three-Bedroom Apartment Prometheus Apartment Three-Bedroom Apartment Prometheus Apartment
7 105 m2 3 1

This apartment has a electric kettle, view and private entrance.

  • Garden view
  • Mountain view
  • Quiet street view
  • Air conditioning
Show price
Object reviews
9.4
Prometheus Apartment
Rating: 9.4/10 - Excellent!
See reviews (31) »
9.7 / 10 Value for money
9.6 / 10 Facilities
8.9 / 10 Location
10 / 10 Staff
9.9 / 10 Cleanliness
9.7 / 10 Comfort
Important information

Internet

WiFi is available in all areas and is free of charge.

Parking

Free private parking is possible on site (reservation is not needed).

Animals

Pets are allowed on request. Charges may be applicable.

Children and beds

Children of any age are allowed.
Children up to and including 5 years old stay for GEL 20 per person per night when using an available extra bed.
No cots are available.
Any type of extra bed or child's cot/crib is upon request and needs to be confirmed by management.
Supplements are not calculated automatically in the total costs and will have to be paid for separately during your stay.

Important information

Please inform Prometheus Apartment in advance of your expected arrival time. You can use the Special Requests box when booking, or contact the property directly with the contact details provided in your confirmation.

Russian, English Check in: from 12:30 to 23:00
Check-in and check-out times Check out: from 09:30 to 10:00
Facilities
General
  • Parking
  • Pets allowed
  • Free parking
  • On-site parking
  • Private parking
  • WiFi available in all areas
Reception services
  • 24-hour front desk
  • Express check-in/check-out
  • Currency exchange
  • Invoices
Transport
  • Airport shuttle
  • Airport shuttle (additional charge)
Activities
  • Fishing
  • Hiking
Miscellaneous
  • Family rooms
  • Soundproof rooms
  • Heating
  • Air conditioning
Services
  • Internet services
  • WiFi
  • Free WiFi
Safety & security
  • Safety deposit box
Cleaning services
  • Daily housekeeping
LANAS HOME
10.0 2
Tskaltubo
Цхалтубо дом у леса
Tskaltubo
''Nalia''
Tskaltubo
Check also
LANAS HOME - Tskaltubo
LANAS HOME
Tskaltubo, Georgia
Цхалтубо дом у леса - Tskaltubo
Цхалтубо дом у леса
Tskaltubo, Georgia
''Nalia'' - Tskaltubo
''Nalia''
Tskaltubo, Georgia
Hikers Hotel and Bar - Tskaltubo
Hikers Hotel and Bar
Tskaltubo, Georgia
Hotel in Tskaltubo - Tskaltubo
Hotel in Tskaltubo
Tskaltubo, Georgia
Cosy Guesthouse - Tskaltubo
Cosy Guesthouse
Tskaltubo, Georgia
cosy home - Tskaltubo
cosy home
Tskaltubo, Georgia
sweet village - Tskaltubo
sweet village
Tskaltubo, Georgia
Hostel - Tskaltubo
Hostel
Tskaltubo, Georgia
NI- KE - Tskaltubo
NI- KE
Tskaltubo, Georgia
Tskaltubo Prometheus Epic Hotel & Spa - Tskaltubo
Tskaltubo Prometheus Epic Hotel & Spa
Tskaltubo, Georgia
Apartment near Tskaltubo spa restort - Tskaltubo
Apartment near Tskaltubo spa restort
Tskaltubo, Georgia
© Georgia Stay